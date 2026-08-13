Revanth Reddy to Inaugurate Sanathnagar Times Hospital Amid Concerns Over Incomplete Facilities

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is scheduled to inaugurate the Times Hospital in Sanathnagar on August 17, but concerns have been raised among medical experts over whether the hospital will be fully equipped and operational by the time of the inauguration.

According to information available, the hospital may initially provide only Outpatient Department (OPD) services, while several essential facilities are reportedly yet to become fully operational.

Medical experts have expressed particular concern over the availability of equipment required for critical departments, including cardiac care. Sources indicate that even some basic equipment for these departments has not yet reached the hospital.

With only four days remaining before the scheduled inauguration, medical professionals have urged the authorities to address the reported shortcomings and ensure that essential infrastructure, equipment and medical services are in place before the hospital is opened to the public.

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Experts said inaugurating a hospital without adequate facilities could affect the quality of healthcare available to patients, particularly those requiring emergency and specialised treatment.

They have called for the authorities to make all essential facilities functional and ensure that the hospital is adequately prepared to provide comprehensive healthcare services from the outset.