NDA, Opposition stage protests against each other on last day of Monsoon Session in Parliament complex

New Delhi: The MPs from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Opposition parties staged separate protests, again coming face to face on Thursday at the Parliament’s Makar Dwar on the last day of the Monsoon session.

While a section of opposition MPs raised slogans against the government, holding placards related to the alleged embezzlement of donations made at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, others held placards questioning Union Home Minister Amit Shah‘s “absence” from Parliament.

The NDA MPs, on the other hand, raised slogans with placards questioning Congress and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the alleged police action against protesters during the ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ march in Jharkhand.

On Wednesday, amid the Opposition’s continued demand for his presence in Parliament, Home Minister Amit Shah said that he was “ready to answer everything” regarding the police action against students during the July 20 Parliament march over the NEET paper leak issue, while accusing the Opposition of deliberately preventing a discussion from taking place.

LoP Rahul Gandhi, however, sought to sidestep the debate offer from HM Shah, saying the Opposition is not interested in the Home Minister’s “imagination or lectures” and adding that the young generation wants to know who gave orders to “shoot” at them.

Speaking to reporters before the protest at the Parliament premises, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said: “The Opposition did not want to listen to a long speech of the Home Minister (Amit Shah). We wanted the government to clarify who gave the order to open fire with pellet guns. They did not provide an answer. They are very powerful, but they were unable to run the House.”

However, BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya hit back, saying: “One should have the courage to listen to the answers, which they do not have. They do not even dare to participate in the discussion. Who is the father of the corruption that has prevailed across the country? Its name is Congress. Congress is synonymous with corruption.”

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday.