‘Kumki’ elephants reduced human fatalities in Andhra Pradesh by 70 pc: Pawan Kalyan

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Environment and Forests, Pawan Kalyan, on Thursday said that deployment of ‘Kumki’ elephants to check wild elephants creating havoc has resulted in 70 per cent reduction in human fatalities in forest fringe areas.

Addressing national-level World Elephant Day celebrations here, he said the elephant-human conflict management also led to decrease in crop damage.

He noted that, with the assistance of the Karnataka government, four ‘Kumki’ elephants were brought and specially trained to help prevent human-wildlife conflicts, adding that these measures are yielding positive results in the agency areas.

Pawan Kalyan thanked the Karnataka government for providing ‘Kumki’ elephants to Andhra Pradesh.

“This is not merely cooperation between two states; it is a collaborative effort for the welfare of people, nature, and wildlife. Kumki elephants have already assisted in 15 operations to curb the havoc caused by rogue elephants. This has led to a 70 per cent reduction in human fatalities in forest fringe areas, as well as a decrease in crop damage.”

He stated that Andhra Pradesh government has also initiated the training of its own ‘kumki’ elephants. One such trained elephant, Jayanth, is already stationed in the Parvathipuram Manyam region. He said the state plan to train two ‘kumki’ elephants annually.

He said there used to be severe issues involving herds of elephants in the agency areas. Herds comprising approximately 132 to 142 elephants would wreak havoc in these regions. Panic gripped the public as these herds raided and destroyed crops and attacked anyone who crossed their path in the Palamaner area of Chittoor district and in Parvathipuram Manyam district.

He stated that after assuming responsibility for the Forest and Environment portfolios, his primary focus was on resolving the problems people faced regarding elephants.

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh and senior officials addressed the event.

Pawan Kalyan said that elephants serve as a bridge for ecological balance and are symbols of the nation’s wildlife heritage. He said the Central government accord high priority to elephant conservation. Since 2014, the number of elephant conservation centers in the country has increased from 26 to 33.

Pawan Kalyan also claimed that the ‘HANUMAN project, designed to protect wildlife and completely prevent human-wildlife conflicts, is yielding positive results. Launched in March 2026, it is a comprehensive human-wildlife conflict management system that leverages technology and rapid response capabilities to mitigate damage caused by wildlife interactions.

“We have deployed 93 response vehicles and 7 wildlife ambulances as part of this initiative. To date, over 200 wild animals have been rescued, and more than 30 have been successfully relocated. We are advancing this project with the conviction that conservation is not solely the government’s responsibility but requires community participation. Our ultimate goal is to create an environment where farmers in forest fringe areas can cultivate their lands without fear,” he said.

“It is not our intention to separate wildlife from people… the true success lies in creating a future where people and wildlife can coexist safely in the same space,” the Deputy CM added.