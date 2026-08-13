Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club to Host India’s First National Qualifier of the 2026 Season

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club (HPRC) will host the first National Qualifier (NQ) of the 2026 season anywhere in the country, running from 12th to 14th August 2026 at the Club’s grounds in Gandipet. The event is organised by HPRC in association with the Telangana State Equestrian Association (TSEA), under the aegis of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI).

The National Qualifier is a mandatory step for equestrians under the age of 21 across the country: every rider in this age group must qualify through an NQ to become eligible to compete at the Junior National Equestrian Championships (JNEC). With Hyderabad hosting the season’s opening qualifier, HPRC’s grounds will be the first proving ground nationally for young riders chasing a place at the Nationals this year.

The Qualifier will be conducted across Dressage and Show Jumping, spanning four age categories — Children II, Children I, Junior, and Young Rider — as per EFI’s National Qualifier Guidelines for JNEC 2026.

The response from the region’s riding community has been strong. The event has drawn 81 entries across the four categories, with 36 horses fielded by major equestrian clubs from across Hyderabad. HPRC itself has returned the highest entry count of any participating club, fielding 42 entries from 16 riders and 18 horses.

“Hosting the first National Qualifier of the season is both an honour and a responsibility,” said Mr. Chaitania Kumar, President, HPRC. “It reflects the standard our grounds and our riders have set over the past year, and it gives our own young equestrians a home-ground opportunity to take their first step toward the Junior Nationals. We’re proud to see 16 of our own riders and 18 of our horses among the entries, and we look forward to welcoming clubs from across the region for what promises to be a keenly contested three days.”

The National Qualifier will be followed immediately by the 2nd HPRC Equestrian Challenge, running from 14th to 16th August 2026 at the same venue — giving Hyderabad’s equestrian community back-to-back competitive action across a five-day window.

Event Snapshot

● First National Qualifier of the 2026 season, nationally

● 12–14 August 2026, HPRC, Gandipet, Hyderabad

● Organised by HPRC in association with TSEA, under the aegis of EFI

● Disciplines: Dressage & Show Jumping

● Categories: Children II, Children I, Junior, Young Rider

● 81 entries across 4 categories

● 36 horses fielded by major Hyderabad clubs

● HPRC: highest entries of any club — 42 entries, 16 riders, 18 horses

●

About Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club

Established in 2005, the Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club (HPRC) is one of the region’s leading equestrian and polo institutions, offering world-class facilities for riding, polo, and equestrian sport at its grounds in Gandipet, Hyderabad. HPRC was named Arena Polo Club of the Season at The Indian Polo Awards, Season V.

Photo Caption: Amogh Datla,HPRC Committee Member, Raghu Panchkula,TSEA Secretary, Chaitania kumar,President HPRC, Vijender singh Vice President and Vinitha Tournament Secretary.

Follow for more details: Munsif daily.com