Andhra CEO orders faster hearing under SIR

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Vivek Yadav on Thursday directed District Election Officers to accelerate the hearing process and streamline the disposal of claims and objections filed under SIR‑2026 in strict adherence to Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines.

He, along with Additional Chief Electoral Officer S. Dilli Rao, conducted a video conference to review the ongoing progress of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR‑2026) and claims and objections across the state.

All District Collectors and District Election Officers (DEOs), Additional DEOs and Deputy DEOs participated in the review. The CEO examined the status of activities connected with SIR, including generation of notices to electors not mapped or having discrepancies, delivery of notices, disposal of hearings, disposal of claims and objections, pendency of Book‑a‑Call with BLOs and other complaints received on NGSP.

The CEO informed that to facilitate voters, special campaign days will be held on August 22, 23, 29 and 30 across all polling stations in the state. Booth Level Officers (BLOs), along with Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of political parties, will be physically present at polling stations on these designated campaign days to assist citizens with voter roll verifications, forms and guidance.

He reiterated that all electoral registration processes and form disposals must be conducted thoroughly, transparently and in complete accordance with statutory guidelines.

The CEO requested all DEOs to give wide publicity to enrol young voters (18–19 years old) and to organise camps in colleges and educational institutions for their enrolment.

Nearly 45 lakh voters have been deleted from the roll in Andhra Pradesh. The Election Commission of India published the draft voter list on July 31. Deleted names include 22.30 lakh who had permanently shifted or were found absent, 15.22 lakh deceased, and 7.37 lakh voters found enrolled at multiple places.

According to the CEO, enumeration forms were collected from 3.71 crore electors (89.22 per cent). SIR was conducted in the state from June 15 to July 24. As of July 24, out of 4,16,27,694 electors, a total of 3,71,38,182 submitted their enumeration forms.

He clarified that genuine electors can still be added back to the rolls during the claims and objections period from July 31 to August 30 using Form‑6 along with the prescribed declaration form. The names of electors found enrolled at multiple places will be retained only at one location.