Kangana Ranaut issues clarification on her remarks on Gen Z

Mumbai: Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut has issued a clarification with regards to her earlier remark on Gen Z during the student protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

On Thursday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a video of herself, speaking to the camera as she furnished the clarification. Sharing a video of a Congress leader, she said that her statement has been misconstrued.

She said, “A Congress leader said that I have called the youth of the whole country as gutter cchaaps. The youth of the whole country, if you only talk about Gen Z then their population is going to be around 30-35 crores, and the Jantar Mantar, there were only about 10,000 people gathered there, out of which more than half were people like Shabana Azmi, you saw all types of age groups were roaming”.

The actress further mentioned that she doesn’t oppose the youth of this country simply because she herself belongs to the youth community.

“If we talk about the youth, we specifically talk about Gen Z, there were about 2,000 Gen Z there, so how are these people calling this a Gen Z protest? Like the Gen Z of the whole country are calling this a protest. I specifically talked about the generation that was gathered here. I am giving you an open challenge, tell me a specific quote of mine, in which I have included the whole generation. Don’t run this useless agenda against me. I cannot be a youth opponent, because I am a youth myself, and not a 55-60 year old youth like Rahul Gandhi”, she added.

In late July 2026, while commenting on the Gen-Z-led protests at Jantar Mantar, she called some protesters “Generation Gutter”, accusing them of crude language and behaviour. She also criticised some young women protesters, saying they flaunted “freedom” without accountability.