Khaja Moizuddin Murder Case: Accused Mehboob Alam Khan Granted Conditional Bail

Hyderabad: There has been a major development in the murder case of Telangana High Court advocate and Waqf activist Khaja Moizuddin, with the Nampally Court granting conditional bail to Mehboob Alam Khan, the second accused in the case, on Thursday, August 13.

The court granted bail after Mehboob Alam Khan furnished two sureties of ₹1 lakh each as required by the court.

Khaja Moizuddin died on May 23 after he was allegedly hit by a speeding vehicle near Shanti Nagar in the Masab Tank area while he was leaving his residence. He sustained serious injuries and was shifted to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident was initially treated as a road accident. However, the case took a different turn as the police investigation progressed, with investigators alleging that the incident may have been a planned attack that was made to appear like a road accident.

According to the police investigation, a dispute related to Waqf properties had reportedly been continuing between Khaja Moizuddin’s family and Mehboob Alam Khan and his son, Mujahid Alam Khan. Police have alleged that the dispute could have been one of the factors behind the alleged murder conspiracy.

Investigators have further claimed that around ₹15 lakh was allegedly offered as a contract to carry out the killing, with an alleged attempt to disguise the crime as a road accident. Mehboob Alam Khan, his son Mujahid Alam Khan and several others were arrested during the investigation.

Mehboob Alam Khan had earlier approached the court seeking bail, but his plea was rejected by the Nampally Court in July. The court has now granted him conditional bail in the latest development.

The case has attracted attention because Khaja Moizuddin was actively involved in legal matters concerning Waqf properties. Police have listed the alleged Waqf property dispute among the possible motives being examined in the case.

It is important to note that the allegations made during the investigation have not yet been established in a trial. The question of guilt or innocence of the accused will ultimately be decided by the court on the basis of evidence.

With Mehboob Alam Khan now out on conditional bail, further proceedings in the case are expected to remain under close scrutiny, while legal action concerning the alleged conspiracy and the roles of the other accused continues.