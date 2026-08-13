YSRCP seeks Centre’s intervention to stop mining near heritage site in Andhra

Amaravati: YSRCP leader, Y.V. Subba Reddy, on Thursday raised in Rajya Sabha the issue of mining activity near Panchadarla heritage area in Andhra Pradesh and sought immediate intervention to protect the ancient sites and natural water streams.

Speaking during the discussion on the Minerals Amendment Bill, 2026, Subba Reddy drew the attention of the House to mining activity close to the protected Buddhist site and the ancient Dharmalingeswara Swamy temple at Panchadarla.

He said the identity of Panchadarla is closely linked to the five natural water streams flowing through the temple complex. He expressed concern over mining activity moving closer to the protected heritage area.

Subba Reddy sought an immediate inspection of the area, a comprehensive cumulative environmental impact assessment and a scientific hydrological study of the water channels. He also called for verification of all statutory and environmental clearances.

He demanded suspension of mining activities and related plans in the area until the inspections and studies are completed.

Speaking on the Minerals Amendment Bill, Subba Reddy said mineral wealth belongs to the people and its management should ensure complete transparency.

He said a clear mining framework is important for economic growth, but it should not compromise State revenues, local livelihoods or environmental protection.

Subba Reddy pointed out that States bear the immediate financial, environmental and infrastructure costs arising from mining. Their interests and revenues should, therefore, be protected while framing mining policies.

He also cautioned that centralisation of authority at the national level should not weaken enforcement on the ground against illegal and environmentally destructive mining activities.

Earlier YSRCP MP, Golla Baburao, Araku MP Gumma Thanuja Rani, former minister Gudivada Amarnath and others Union Ministers and submitted complaints on the mining issue.

Baburao said leaders of the coalition government in the state were exploiting natural resources and destroying hills and temple surroundings across the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district.

Thanuja Rani said Union Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy and Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were briefed on the situation and they had assured that a Central team would examine the mining activity and action would be initiated based on its report within 10 days.

She said official enquiries had found that mining and blasting vibrations were affecting the sacred water streams and that nearly two lakh tonnes of gravel had been extracted beyond the approved mining plan.

Gudivada Amarnath demanded a CBI enquiry into the role of Anakapalli MP C.M. Ramesh, stating that responsibility could not end with the suspension of lower-level officials. He said penalties of nearly ₹250 crore were due under the rules for the illegal excavation and demanded Ramesh’s resignation and a comprehensive probe.