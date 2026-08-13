SBI Recruitment 2026: 9,124 Junior Associate Vacancies Announced, 260 Posts in Telangana

Hyderabad: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a recruitment notification for 9,124 Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) positions across the country under the clerical cadre. The recruitment includes 7,680 regular vacancies and 1,444 backlog vacancies. Telangana has 260 vacancies.

Eligible candidates can apply online, with the last date to submit applications being August 31, 2026.

Candidates who have completed graduation in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification are eligible to apply. Those completing their graduation by December 2026 will also be eligible, subject to the conditions mentioned in the recruitment notification.

As per the age criteria, candidates must be between 20 and 28 years of age as of April 1, 2026. Candidates should have been born between April 2, 1998 and April 1, 2006, both dates inclusive. Age relaxation will be available to candidates belonging to reserved categories, including SC, ST, OBC, persons with disabilities and ex-servicemen, as per government rules.

The application fee has been fixed at ₹750. However, candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD and eligible ex-servicemen categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

The selection process will be conducted in three stages. The first stage will be the Preliminary Examination, carrying 100 marks with a duration of 60 minutes. Candidates who qualify will appear for the Main Examination, which will carry 200 marks and have a duration of 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Candidates will also have to qualify for a Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT). The test will be conducted in the local language of the state for which the candidate has applied.

There will be negative marking in the written examinations, with one-fourth of the marks assigned to a question deducted for every incorrect answer.

Candidates who have studied the relevant local language in Class 10 or Class 12 and possess the required certificate may be exempted from appearing for the Local Language Proficiency Test, subject to SBI rules.

In Telangana, examination centres will be available in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam. In Andhra Pradesh, centres will be available in cities including Anantapur, Guntur/Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Kadapa, Kakinada, Vizianagaram, Chirala, Kurnool, Nellore, Rajahmundry and Tirupati.

Interested candidates should submit their applications online on or before August 31, 2026. Candidates are advised to carefully check the official recruitment notification for eligibility requirements, examination details and other instructions before applying.