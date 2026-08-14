APPSC Group-I exam report Andhra govt’s attempt to divert attention from Mega DSC ‘scam’, claims YSRCP

Amaravati: The YSR Congress Party has alleged that the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh was trying to divert public attention from alleged irregularities in District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment by citing the report of the Special Investigation team (SIT) in the alleged lapses in APPSC Group-I exam held in 2020.

YSRCP spokesperson, Konda Raajev, on Friday termed it a “political drama” by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to shield his son and Education Minister Nara Lokesh in alleged irregularities in recruitment of teachers through DSC.

He alleged that ahead of the Assembly session, the government hurriedly started reviewing the APPSC Group I issue. “They obtained a SIT report and started political campaign and misleading propaganda through yellow media,” he said.

The YSRCP spokesman alleged that the government was trying to unsettle careers of 163 Group I officers though the SIT did not find any wrongdoing in the candidates’ qualification, conduct of the examination, answer sheets, merit and the final list.

He pointed out that answer sheets were in custody of the High Court and the selection of candidates was done as per the guidelines of the High Court.

The spokesman said 326 candidates had attended the interviews and many of them were from IITs and IIMs. Some of the candidates had attended civil services interviews.

Earlier, another YSRP spokesperson, Yanamala Nagarjuna Yadav, and Party Youth Empowerment Cell Convener, Salambabu, said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was using the SIT report Group-1 recruitment as a diversion from the alleged irregularities in Mega DSC.

Stating that unemployed youth were protesting over DSC paper leaks and sports quota irregularities, they said the Group-1 issue was now being raised to divert public attention and avoid questions during the coming Assembly session.

The SIT that probed the violations allegedly committed in the digital and manual evaluation of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group-I examination answer sheets reportedly found multiple lapses, including flouting of the APPSC’s own rules.

The notification was issued on December 31, 2018, and the preliminary examination was conducted on May 26, 2019 and the Main (written) exam in December 2020. Results of the Main examination were declared on April 28, 2021, following the adoption of digital evaluation.

Headed by DGP (CID) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, the SIT, which was constituted through a G.O. dated February 14, 2026, stated in its report that the APPSC initially had adopted a digital evaluation process and declared the Mains results on April 28, 2021, shortlisting 326 candidates for interviews.