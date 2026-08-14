‘Awarapan 2’ Movie Review: Emraan Hashmi Brings Shivam Pandit Back with Rage, Redemption and Old-School Soul

Director: Nitin Kakkar, Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Puran Gabbi, Suvinder Vicky, Duration: 140 Minutes, Rating: 4 Stars.

Some characters become so closely associated with an actor that bringing them back after nearly two decades is a risky proposition. Shivam Pandit is one such character for Emraan Hashmi. Awarapan 2 takes that risk and, for the most part, understands why the 2007 film became a cult favourite.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film picks up the emotional thread of the original rather than simply recreating it. Shivam is still carrying the memory of Aaliyah when he comes across an abandoned infant girl at her grave.

He takes her to an orphanage, quietly pays for her care and names her Aaliyah. When a couple later adopts the girl, Shivam convinces himself that giving her a family is the right thing to do. He soon discovers that they are connected to an international child-trafficking syndicate, and when Interpol tells him that Aaliyah has been abducted, the man who had walked away from the criminal world has no choice but to return.

That premise gives Awarapan 2 a natural reason to bring Shivam back rather than forcing a reunion for nostalgia’s sake. Interpol wants his help in taking down the syndicate, but Shivam’s motivation is much more personal.

His guilt over Aaliyah and his inability to protect her pull him back into the world he desperately wanted to leave behind. This is where the sequel expands the franchise. The first Awarapan was raw, intimate and deeply rooted in Shivam’s personal transformation.

The new film moves from that compact moral awakening into a larger crime thriller involving trafficking, organised crime, revenge and sacrifice. The scale is bigger, the action is more prominent and the storytelling is designed for a theatrical audience, but the emotional core remains Shivam’s search for redemption.

The narrative has moved from 2007 to 2026, and this genuinely feels like the next chapter rather than a film simply borrowing the name of a beloved original.

A major part of that evolution comes from Vishesh Bhatt. As the co-producer of Awarapan and now the writer-producer behind Awarapan 2, Bhatt’s vision of turning Awarapan into a franchise is central to the film. This isn’t just a sequel made because the first film developed a cult following.

There is a clear attempt to build the next chapter of Shivam Pandit’s story while retaining the emotional and musical DNA of Vishesh Films. Bhatt’s creative direction gives the film its larger ambition, with Kakkar and the entire team following that lead. The collaboration between Emraan Hashmi and Vishesh Films remains one of the film’s strongest forces.

Emraan, unsurprisingly, is the film’s biggest strength, but the supporting characters deserve attention. Disha Patani plays Zara, a woman who becomes an unintentional victim of the criminal world surrounding her family.

Her brother Zorawar, played by Puran Gabbi, is involved in the drug trade, and the film uses their relationship to show how crime can trap people who never chose that life. Patani gets a stronger dramatic focus and brings a vulnerability that gives Zara’s portions emotional weight.

Gabbi is one of the film’s discoveries, bringing an unpredictability that makes Zorawar stand out without turning him into a standard gangster caricature. Shabana Azmi as Nafisa brings the expected gravitas, while Suvinder Vicky as Jaideep, Vijayant Kohli as Mehmood, Atul Kumar as Samarth and Aniruddh Rawal as Sikandar add further layers to the criminal and investigative world around Shivam.

The music is where Awarapan 2 makes perhaps its most important connection with the original. Mithoon, Amaal Mallik and Jeet Gannguli carry forward the musical identity of the franchise, with lyrics by Sayeed Quadri and Rashmi Virag.

The returning favourites “Tera Mera Rishta” and “Toh Phir Aao” have been reimagined by Mithoon, while “Yeh Awarapan”, sung by Arijit Singh, adds another emotional layer. But the soundtrack is not simply a collection of songs designed to trigger nostalgia.

The music is integral to the story. It carries Shivam’s emotional state, builds the atmosphere and becomes part of the film’s narrative language. This is also a soundtrack that deserves to be experienced in a theatre, where the sound design, scale of the compositions and visuals create a different audio-visual experience.

The film also makes its marketing campaign look smarter once the story unfolds. Some of what has been shown and teased begins to make sense only after watching it, and there are elements of the narrative better experienced without knowing too much beforehand.

Awarapan 2 is not merely selling the return of Emraan Hashmi or the nostalgia of its music. It is attempting to make audiences curious about what happened to Shivam and where his story goes next. The big-screen presentation adds to that appeal.

Awarapan 2 succeeds because it respects where the franchise came from without pretending that cinema hasn’t changed since 2007. It is bigger, more ambitious and more conventional as a thriller than the original, but it retains the grief, rage, sacrifice and search for redemption that made Shivam Pandit memorable.

Vishesh Bhatt’s franchise vision, Vishesh Films’ creative identity, Nitin Kakkar’s direction, Bilal Siddiqui’s writing and Emraan Hashmi’s return all work toward the same goal: taking Shivam’s story forward rather than simply repeating it.

Disha Patani gets a meaningful role, Puran Gabbi emerges as a genuine discovery, the supporting cast adds weight and the music remains an essential part of the experience. It may not have the same bleak intimacy as Awarapan, but that isn’t what this film is trying to be. This is the 2026 chapter of Shivam Pandit’s journey much bigger, louder and still carrying the same old wound.