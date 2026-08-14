When and where to watch FIH Hockey World Cup in India, know all details

New Delhi: The FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 is set to begin on Saturday, with both the Indian men’s and women’s teams entering the tournament with high expectations as Belgium and the Netherlands jointly host the prestigious competition.

The tournament will run until August 30, with matches being played at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, and the Belfius Arena in Wavre, Belgium.

For Indian fans, both teams will be in action during the opening phase, with all of India’s first-phase matches scheduled at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen.

India men’s schedule in the Hockey World Cup:

The Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian men’s team has been placed in Pool D alongside England, Pakistan and Wales.

August 15: India vs Wales, 4:30 pm IST

August 17: India vs England, 6:30 pm IST

August 19: India vs Pakistan, 6:30 pm IST

The India-Pakistan clash is expected to be one of the most anticipated matches of the opening phase, but India will first need to negotiate Wales and England.

India are chasing their first World Cup title since 1975. The country has also won silver in 1973 and bronze in 1971, while the men’s team has enjoyed a strong run at the Olympics in recent years, winning bronze at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.

India women’s schedule in the Hockey World Cup

The Indian women’s team is also in Pool D, where it will face China, South Africa and England.

August 16: India vs China, 4:30 pm IST

August 18: India vs South Africa, 6:30 pm IST

August 20: India vs England, 6:30 pm IST

The women’s team will be looking to improve on India’s previous World Cup performances. India’s best finish remains fourth place at the inaugural women’s World Cup in 1974. They are coming to the tournament after winning gold in the Pro League and would look to continue the momentum and earn their first medal.

Where to watch Hockey World Cup 2026 in India?

Indian viewers can watch the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 live on Star Sports, while live streaming will be available on Jiostar.

Indian men’s squad for Hockey World Cup 2026

Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek

Indian Women’s Squad for Hockey World Cup 2026

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas

Midfielders: Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (c), Neha, Deepika Soreng

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika Sehrawat, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Beauty Dungdung