TSCS Explores Thailand Collaboration to Bring Gene Therapy Access to Thalassemia Patients in India

Hyderabad The Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) is exploring international collaborations to make advanced gene therapy available to thalassemia patients in India.

As part of the initiative, a TSCS delegation recently visited leading treatment centres in Thailand to study gene therapy protocols, clinical infrastructure and potential opportunities for collaboration. The delegation was accompanied by renowned bone marrow transplant (BMT) specialist Dr. Sunil Bhat and his team.

The visit focused on understanding how gene therapy, an emerging treatment approach for thalassemia, could potentially be made more accessible to patients in India and help reduce their dependence on lifelong blood transfusions.

The TSCS delegation comprised Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal, President of TSCS; Dr. Suman Jain, Chief Medical Research Officer and Secretary; Mr. Naresh Rathi, Vice President; and Dr. Nishant Mittal, Scientist.

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During the visit, the delegation held discussions with medical experts and treatment centres to understand existing gene therapy practices, treatment protocols and the infrastructure required to provide such advanced care.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal said the visit represented an important step towards TSCS’s objective of bringing advanced treatment options to thalassemia patients across India.

TSCS plans to continue discussions with medical specialists and international partners to explore ways of establishing access to gene therapy for eligible patients in India.

The society said the initiative aims to improve long-term outcomes for thalassemia patients and potentially reduce the burden associated with lifelong blood transfusion requirements.

The exploratory talks are expected to serve as a foundation for further medical and institutional collaboration as TSCS works towards expanding access to emerging treatment options for thalassemia patients in the country.