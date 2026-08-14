14,488 Student Suicides Reported in India in 2024, NCRB Data Raises Serious Concern

New Delhi: A total of 14,488 students died by suicide in India in 2024, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), highlighting growing concerns over the pressures faced by students across the country.

The figures point to a deeply worrying situation, with students reportedly taking their own lives for a range of reasons, including career and academic stress, mental health challenges, loneliness, bullying, violence, family disputes and financial difficulties.

The NCRB data has renewed concerns about the emotional and psychological pressures faced by young people, particularly those struggling to cope with academic expectations, career uncertainty and personal difficulties.

Experts and education stakeholders have repeatedly stressed the need for stronger support systems for students, including accessible counselling services, early identification of distress and supportive environments in educational institutions.

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The data also underlines the importance of parents, teachers and institutions recognising warning signs and creating an atmosphere where students can seek help without fear of stigma or judgment.

With thousands of student deaths recorded in a single year, the figures serve as a serious reminder that academic success and career pressures should not come at the cost of students’ mental well-being.

The NCRB figures have prompted renewed calls for coordinated efforts by educational institutions, families and authorities to strengthen student support mechanisms and address the factors contributing to distress among young people.