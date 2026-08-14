India

14,488 Student Suicides Reported in India in 2024, NCRB Data Raises Serious Concern

The figures point to a deeply worrying situation, with students reportedly taking their own lives for a range of reasons, including career and academic stress, mental health challenges, loneliness, bullying, violence, family disputes and financial difficulties.

Photo of Syed Mubashir Syed Mubashir14 August 2026 - 12:23
14,488 Student Suicides Reported in India in 2024, NCRB Data Raises Serious Concern
14,488 Student Suicides Reported in India in 2024, NCRB Data Raises Serious Concern

Join WhatsApp

Telegram Channel

Follow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

New Delhi: A total of 14,488 students died by suicide in India in 2024, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), highlighting growing concerns over the pressures faced by students across the country.

The figures point to a deeply worrying situation, with students reportedly taking their own lives for a range of reasons, including career and academic stress, mental health challenges, loneliness, bullying, violence, family disputes and financial difficulties.

The NCRB data has renewed concerns about the emotional and psychological pressures faced by young people, particularly those struggling to cope with academic expectations, career uncertainty and personal difficulties.

Experts and education stakeholders have repeatedly stressed the need for stronger support systems for students, including accessible counselling services, early identification of distress and supportive environments in educational institutions.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The data also underlines the importance of parents, teachers and institutions recognising warning signs and creating an atmosphere where students can seek help without fear of stigma or judgment.

With thousands of student deaths recorded in a single year, the figures serve as a serious reminder that academic success and career pressures should not come at the cost of students’ mental well-being.

The NCRB figures have prompted renewed calls for coordinated efforts by educational institutions, families and authorities to strengthen student support mechanisms and address the factors contributing to distress among young people.

Related Stories

Tags
Photo of Syed Mubashir Syed Mubashir14 August 2026 - 12:23
Photo of Syed Mubashir

Syed Mubashir

Special Correspondent – Crime & Public Affairs!Mubashir Syed is a Special Correspondent at Munsif News 24x7, covering crime and public affairs.With years of reporting experience, he focuses on law and order, investigations, and public safety issues.He regularly contributes crime reports and field-based coverage to Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button