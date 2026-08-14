NALSAR Says It Will Decide Whether to Probe Students Over Campaign Against Justice Surya Kant

Hyderabad: The administration of the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University has reportedly told the Bar Council of India (BCI) that it will take its own decision on whether to initiate an inquiry against students who allegedly campaigned against Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant.

The development follows directions from the BCI to the NALSAR University administration to conduct an inquiry into the students involved in the campaign against Justice Surya Kant.

However, the university administration has made it clear that the decision to conduct an inquiry against its students rests with the institution. The university reportedly informed the BCI that it would examine its own rules and regulations before deciding on any further action.

The issue has drawn attention because it involves students of a premier national law university and concerns their alleged campaign against a sitting Supreme Court judge.

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According to the university’s reported response, any decision regarding disciplinary or other proceedings would be taken after examining the applicable institutional regulations and procedures.

The development has raised questions over the respective roles of the BCI and autonomous legal education institutions in dealing with student conduct and disciplinary matters.

The NALSAR administration is expected to examine the matter in accordance with its rules before deciding whether an inquiry is warranted against the students concerned.