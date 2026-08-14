Air India Phuket-Delhi flight lost flight controls for 4 seconds

New Delhi: Air India’s Airbus A320neo operating a Phuket-New Delhi flight temporarily lost control of major flight surfaces for about four seconds after failures involving all three hydraulic systems, according to a report.

According to analysis by Airbus of the aircraft’s flight data recorder, accessed by NDTV Profit, the incident involving flight AI2379 occurred on August 4 and caused the aircraft to lose about 300 feet of altitude, injuring at least 24 passengers and crew members.

Moreover, the aircraft was carrying 145 people, including 137 passengers and eight crew members.

According to the preliminary Airbus assessment, the aircraft’s elevators and ailerons temporarily lost normal hydraulic control, while the functioning of spoilers was also affected, the report said.

“The aircraft’s elevators and ailerons, which control pitch and roll, temporarily lost normal hydraulic control, while spoiler functions were also affected during the failure,” NDTV Profit said.

In addition, during the roughly four-second period the elevators and ailerons reportedly drifted without pilot command as the aircraft experienced abnormalities involving all three hydraulic systems, as per Airbus’ initial reading of the Digital Flight Data Recorder.

The autopilot subsequently disconnected and the co-pilot — who was flying the aircraft — pushed the side-stick forward after the aircraft is believed to have issued stall warnings.

However, with hydraulic power temporarily unavailable, the control inputs did not immediately produce the expected nose-down movement.

The report further noted that once hydraulic systems recovered seconds later, the control inputs took effect and resulted in sharp downward trajectory and throwing several passengers and cabin crew members upwards inside the aircraft.

The aircraft’s flight data was transmitted to Airbus’ AIRTAC technical support centre in Toulouse.

Separately, Air India begun mandatory drug screening of all group pilots from August 13.

Additionally, the pilot-in-command of AI2379 subsequently tested positive for marijuana in a confirmatory test, the report said.