Pawan Kalyan calls for strengthening commitment to unity, harmony

Amaravati: On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that memories of those who suffered should strengthen the commitment to unity and harmony.

“On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, we pause to remember the millions whose lives were profoundly changed by the Partition of 1947. Homes were left behind, families were separated, communities were displaced, and countless lives were marked by pain and uncertainty. Yet, through those darkest moments, people displayed extraordinary courage, resilience and humanity,” the Jana Sena leader said in a post on ‘X’.

“Remembering this chapter of our history is not about carrying its divisions forward. It is about carrying its lessons forward. Let the memories of those who suffered strengthen our commitment to unity, harmony, peace and the shared spirit of Bharat. We remember the past with respect. We honour those who endured it. And we build tomorrow together,” he said.

Union minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, stated India’s strengthen remains in unity, peace and brotherhood.

“Millions uprooted. Families separated. Countless lives lost in the tragedy of Partition. Today, on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, we pause to honour the untold sacrifices, silent tears, and extraordinary resilience of those who lived through the horrors of Partition. Their memory remains a solemn reminder that the strength of India lies in our unbreakable unity, peace, and brotherhood,” the Central minister said.

“Remembering the countless lives lost, families displaced and millions who endured unimaginable suffering during the Partition of our country. We pay solemn tribute to the victims and honour the courage and resilience of those who, despite immense loss and hardship, rebuilt their lives and moved forward with strength,” said Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Telangana BJP President Ramchander Rao paid tributes to all those who lost their lives and to every family that endured unimaginable pain, displacement and suffering.

“While leaving our country, British wanted to weaken us, hence, divided it. They achieved what they wanted. The Muslim League wanted a separate country. They achieved what they wanted. The Congress wanted power. They achieved what they wanted. The only one that truly lost was our Motherland – torn apart, with millions displaced and countless lives lost in the horrors of Partition,” the BJP leader said.