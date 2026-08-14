Stray Dogs Roam Warangal MGM Hospital, Parents Fear for Children’s Safety

Warangal: Government hospitals are meant to provide safe and hygienic healthcare facilities, but the condition of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal has raised serious concerns among patients and their families.

Stray dogs are reportedly roaming inside the hospital premises, including pediatric wards, leaving parents worried about the safety of children undergoing treatment. The presence of street dogs in areas meant for patients has reportedly caused fear and anxiety among parents and attendants.

Families visiting the hospital have expressed concern over the lack of adequate measures to prevent stray animals from entering the wards. They fear that children and other vulnerable patients could be exposed to potential risks if the issue is not addressed promptly.

The situation has also raised questions about sanitation, hygiene and overall maintenance at the government hospital. Despite concerns and shortcomings reportedly surfacing repeatedly, patients and their attendants allege that the authorities have failed to take effective and lasting measures.

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The presence of stray dogs inside a pediatric ward is particularly concerning, as children are among the most vulnerable groups in a hospital environment. Parents have urged hospital authorities and the concerned government departments to immediately address the issue and ensure that wards remain clean, secure and free from stray animals.

The recurring complaints have also led to criticism over the functioning of the hospital administration, with people questioning why corrective action has not been taken despite such issues being brought to attention.

Patients and their families are demanding immediate intervention from senior officials to improve conditions at MGM Hospital and ensure that government hospitals provide a safe environment for patients, particularly children.