Telangana

Bizarre Board at Suryapet Bus Stand Sparks Reactions Over ‘Respect Men’ Message

A bizarre signboard displayed at the new bus stand in Suryapet has attracted attention and sparked reactions among commuters. The board reportedly carries a message stating, “Respecting men is our tradition, seat them in the seats allotted to them.”

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi14 August 2026 - 11:12
Bizarre Board at Suryapet Bus Stand Sparks Reactions Over ‘Respect Men’ Message
Bizarre Board at Suryapet Bus Stand Sparks Reactions Over ‘Respect Men’ Message

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Suryapet: A bizarre signboard displayed at the new bus stand in Suryapet has attracted attention and sparked reactions among commuters. The board reportedly carries a message stating, “Respecting men is our tradition, seat them in the seats allotted to them.”

The unusual wording of the notice has left many passengers surprised, with the message appearing to specifically emphasise respect for men and the use of seats designated for them.

The board has triggered discussion among commuters and on social media, with people questioning the purpose and appropriateness of such a message at a public bus facility.

The incident has also raised questions over who installed the board and whether it was officially authorised by the concerned transport or bus stand authorities.

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Passengers have urged the authorities to clarify the reason behind the notice and ensure that information displayed at public transport facilities is clear, appropriate and relevant to all commuters.

The board has become a talking point at the new Suryapet bus stand, with its unusual message drawing considerable attention from the public.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi14 August 2026 - 11:12
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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