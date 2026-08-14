Revanth Reddy Blames Ministers and MLAs Over Telangana SIR Voter Deletions, Directs Them to Stay in Constituencies

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister and TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy has reportedly expressed strong displeasure with ministers and MLAs over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, directing constituency in-charges to remain in their respective constituencies for the next four days.

Speaking at a TPCC Zoom meeting, Revanth Reddy reportedly said that nearly 21 per cent of votes, amounting to around 73 lakh voters, were at risk of being deleted during the SIR process and attributed the situation to what he described as the negligent approach of ministers and MLAs responsible for their respective constituencies.

Revanth Reddy questioned how ministers and legislators could effectively monitor the situation while staying in Hyderabad. He instructed them to travel to their constituencies and personally review the voter enumeration process.

The Chief Minister reportedly directed ministers and MLAs to spend the next four days in their constituencies and take steps to address issues relating to voter lists.

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His remarks have triggered political discussion, with critics alleging that the Chief Minister is attempting to shift responsibility for the voter-list situation onto ministers and MLAs. They claimed that the political leadership was already preparing to blame others if the Congress faced difficulties in retaining power in the future.

Meanwhile, Telangana Congress affairs in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan reportedly expressed concern over the scale of voter deletions in the state. She said that the number of votes being removed in Telangana was higher than in any other state.

Natarajan reportedly described the deletion of around 73 lakh votes and the identification of another 64 lakh voters as suspicious as a matter of concern.

The SIR exercise has become a major political issue in Telangana, with the Congress leadership urging its ministers, MLAs and party workers to closely monitor the process and ensure that eligible voters are not left out of the electoral rolls.

The controversy is expected to intensify as political parties scrutinise the ongoing voter verification and enumeration process across the state.