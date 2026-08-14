CJI Surya Kant Questions BCI Action Against NALSAR Students, Says Students Have Right to Protest

Hyderabad: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has reportedly expressed strong displeasure over the Bar Council of India’s (BCI) decision to stop the enrolment of students from Hyderabad’s NALSAR Law University, questioning the council’s intervention in a matter involving students.

According to reports, CJI Surya Kant questioned the BCI’s role in the matter, asking, “What is your interference in a conversation between students?”

The issue relates to the BCI’s reported directions concerning NALSAR students following protests and a campaign involving the students. The BCI had earlier sought action against students over their alleged campaign against Justice Surya Kant.

The Chief Justice reportedly emphasised that students have the right to express their views and stage peaceful protests. He said that students should be allowed to raise their voices as long as their protests remain peaceful.

Recalling his own student days, CJI Surya Kant reportedly said that he too had participated in protests as a student and believed that students should be permitted to peacefully express their opinions.

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The remarks have brought renewed attention to the balance between student rights, university autonomy and the regulatory powers of the BCI.

The matter involving NALSAR students has attracted considerable attention in legal and academic circles, particularly over questions concerning freedom of expression and the right of students to engage in peaceful democratic activities.

The developments are expected to further clarify the scope of the BCI’s authority in matters concerning students of law universities and the extent to which disciplinary or enrolment-related action can be taken against them.