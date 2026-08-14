Advisors to an Advisor: Irrigation Department Appointments Spark Questions in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s latest appointments in the Irrigation Department have triggered questions among senior officials, with retired engineers being appointed as advisors to an existing advisor.

According to the orders, retired engineers J. Satyanand and D. Vishnu Kumar Sharma have been appointed as advisors to Aditya Nath Das, who is already serving as an advisor in the Irrigation Department. The appointments will reportedly remain in force until March 31, 2027.

Satyanand has been appointed as a Technical Assistant, while Vishnu Kumar Sharma has been assigned the role of Financial Consultant. The appointments have reportedly caused dissatisfaction among some senior officials in the department.

Officials have questioned the need to appoint retired engineers in advisory positions when the department already has a large number of experienced senior officers. They have also raised concerns over the reported remuneration of around Rs. 2 lakh per month for the newly appointed advisors.

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The appointments have also revived allegations concerning Satyanand’s previous involvement in major irrigation projects. Senior engineers have reportedly raised questions over his past association with the Jala Yagnam and Pranahita-Chevella projects, citing allegations of corruption during his tenure.

Officials questioning the appointment have asked how a person facing such allegations could be brought back into an advisory role in the department.

The appointments have therefore become a subject of discussion within the Irrigation Department, particularly over the need for additional advisors, the financial burden on the government and the background of the individuals appointed.

The government’s decision is expected to face closer scrutiny as officials and other stakeholders seek clarity on the responsibilities and necessity of the newly created advisory positions.