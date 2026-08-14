Supreme Court stays Madras HC order quashing govt jobs for kin of Karur stampede victims

New Delhi: In a significant relief to the Tamil Nadu government, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed a Madras High Court order that had quashed the state’s decision to provide government jobs to the family members of those killed in the Karur stampede last year.

A Bench of Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice K. Vinod Chandran passed the interim order while hearing a petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government challenging the High Court verdict.

The apex court observed that the state had offered employment to the bereaved families in response to an unfortunate tragedy and questioned the challenge to the government’s decision.

“What is the problem with the state giving employment to the victims of a tragedy?” the Bench remarked during the hearing.

Senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Mukul Rohatgi appeared on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government.

The State had moved the Supreme Court against the July 27 order of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, which had struck down the government’s decision to grant compassionate appointments to the families of those who died in the September 2025 stampede in Karur.

The High Court had held that such appointments were unconstitutional, observing that compassionate employment is intended to provide immediate financial relief to the family of a government employee who dies while in service and cannot be extended as a general rehabilitation measure following a public tragedy.

The stampede occurred during a rally led by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and actor-politician Vijay in Karur in September 2025. The incident claimed 41 lives, including those of eight children, and left 46 others injured.

According to officials, Vijay was scheduled to reach Karur around noon but arrived only after 6 p.m., leading to a massive buildup of supporters and fans. With nearly 30,000 people gathering to catch a glimpse of the actor-politician, severe overcrowding reportedly resulted in the stampede killing 41 people.