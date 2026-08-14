Hyderabad

MLA Majid Hussain Distributes Free Bags to Students

The programme also highlighted the importance of supporting government-school students

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi14 August 2026 - 20:05
MLA Majid Hussain Distributes Free Bags to Students
MLA Majid Hussain Distributes Free Bags to Students

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Hyderabad: AIMIM MLA Mohammed Majid Hussain distributed free school bags to students of the Government Primary and High School (Telugu Medium) in Nampally.

The initiative was aimed at supporting students from government schools and helping them meet their basic educational needs. The distribution programme was attended by students, teachers and local representatives.

During the programme, Majid Hussain interacted with the students and encouraged them to focus on their education and make the most of the facilities available to them.

The distribution of school bags is expected to provide practical assistance to students, particularly those who may face financial difficulties in purchasing essential school supplies. The programme also highlighted the importance of supporting government-school students and promoting access to education in the Nampally constituency

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi14 August 2026 - 20:05
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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