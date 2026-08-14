MLA Majid Hussain Distributes Free Bags to Students

Hyderabad: AIMIM MLA Mohammed Majid Hussain distributed free school bags to students of the Government Primary and High School (Telugu Medium) in Nampally.

The initiative was aimed at supporting students from government schools and helping them meet their basic educational needs. The distribution programme was attended by students, teachers and local representatives.

During the programme, Majid Hussain interacted with the students and encouraged them to focus on their education and make the most of the facilities available to them.

The distribution of school bags is expected to provide practical assistance to students, particularly those who may face financial difficulties in purchasing essential school supplies. The programme also highlighted the importance of supporting government-school students and promoting access to education in the Nampally constituency