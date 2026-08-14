Hyderabad

Mehboob Alam Khan Released from Jail  Advocate Murder Case

Khan had been in judicial custody in connection with the case

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi14 August 2026 - 19:50
Mehboob Alam Khan Released from Jail Advocate Murder Case
Mehboob Alam Khan Released from Jail Advocate Murder Case

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Hyderabad: Mehboob Alam Khan, an accused in the murder case of advocate Khaja Moizuddin, was released from Chanchalguda Central Jail today after completing the necessary legal and prison formalities.

Khan had been in judicial custody in connection with the case. His release followed the completion of the required procedures as per the court’s directions.

Earlier, Khan had approached the Nampally court seeking bail in the case. However, the court rejected his bail petition in July, following which he continued to remain in judicial custody.

After completing the necessary formalities today, Khan was released from Chanchalguda Central Jail.

The case pertains to the murder of advocate Khaja Moizuddin and remains under legal proceedings. The police investigation and court proceedings in the matter are continuing.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi14 August 2026 - 19:50
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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