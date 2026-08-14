Illegal Mini Gas Cylinder Manufacturing Racket Busted

the Task Force, Rajendranagar Zone, Hyderabad City, acting on credible information, intercepted a Bolero vehicle at Main Road, Gagan Pahad, Shamshabad, under the limits of RGIA Police Station, and apprehended Mohammad Abdul Hannan, who was transporting 400 mini gas cylinders from Rajapur to Hyderabad.

During enquiry, Abdul Hannan disclosed that he was transporting the cylinders on the instructions of Mohammad Bholesha. The Task Force team subsequently apprehended Bholesha, who disclosed that Mohammad Shakeel, R/o Troop Bazar, Hyderabad, was the source of the mini cylinders. Shakeel was accordingly apprehended, and all three accused were handed over to RGIA PS. A case was registered vide Cr. No. 371/2026.

During further enquiry, Mohammad Shakeel disclosed that the mini gas cylinders were being illegally manufactured at a godown in Rajapur Village and transported to Hyderabad without the required documents and permissions. Based on this information, the Task Force team visited and raided the said manufacturing premises at Rajapur Village, where they apprehended Md. Dilshad, S/o Nowshad, aged 45 years, Occ: Labour, R/o Mothi Nagar, Delhi.

The team seized 350 mini gas cylinders and 07 manufacturing machines used for manufacturing the cylinders. The accused and seized property were handed over to Rajapur PS, where a case was registered.

TOTAL SEIZURE IN BOTH CASES

• 04 accused persons apprehended

• 750 mini gas cylinders seized

• 01 Bolero vehicle seized

• 07 manufacturing machines seized

• Cases registered at RGIA PS and Rajapur PS

The prompt and effective action of the Task Force, Rajendranagar Zone, resulted in the detection and disruption of the illegal manufacturing and transportation network and prevented the unauthorized circulation and potential misuse of mini gas cylinders.

The above arrests were made under the supervision of Sri V. C. Sajjanar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Sri Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, IPS Dy. Commissioner of Police under the guidance Sri K S Rao, Addl. Dy Commissioner of Police Taskforce Rajendranagar & Shamshabad Zone, by Sri B. Sanjeevulu, Inspector of Police, RGIA PS, Sri K Ravi, Inspector of Police, Taskforce Rajendranagar Zone and staff of Taskforce, Shamshabad Zone and staff of RGIA PS, Hyderabad is highly appreciable and will be rewarded suitably.

PUBLIC ADVISORY

* Purchase gas cylinders only from authorized/licensed dealers.

* Do not buy cylinders from unknown persons, roadside sellers, or unauthorized shops.

* Do not use cylinders without proper safety certification and required documentation.

* Immediately inform the Police or concerned authorities if any person is found illegally manufacturing, selling, storing, or transporting mini gas cylinder