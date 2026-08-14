Hyderabad Traffic Police Conduct Open Discussion with KBR Park Walkers on One-Way Traffic Implementation

Hyderabad : Hyderabad Traffic Police conducted an open discussion with walkers of KBR Park at 7:00 AM today regarding the implementation of the proposed one-way traffic route around KBR Park.

The interaction was led by Jt. CP Traffic Shri Joel Davis, IPS, along with DCP Traffic-II Smt. Kajal, IPS, and other Traffic Police officers and staff.

During the interaction, the walkers were informed about the upcoming traffic changes that will come into effect from 18 August 2026. The Traffic Police requested all park visitors and commuters to extend their cooperation for the smooth implementation of the new traffic arrangements.

The walkers were specifically requested to:

* Park their vehicles only in designated parking bays and the Multilevel Parking facility.

* Avoid driving on the wrong side of the road, particularly during the early morning hours.

* Follow the revised traffic arrangements and directions issued by Traffic Police.

* Cooperate with Traffic Police personnel to ensure the successful implementation of the one-way traffic system.

The Traffic Police also invited suggestions and feedback from KBR Park walkers regarding the proposed arrangements. A QR Code will be placed in front of KBR Park to facilitate submission of feedback and suggestions.

Hyderabad Traffic Police appealed to all citizens, particularly regular KBR Park visitors, to cooperate with the new arrangements and contribute towards safer, smoother and more disciplined traffic movement in the area.