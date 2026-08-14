Telangana allocates ₹1,000 crore for Godavari Pushkaralu 2027

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Minister for Information Technology and Industries, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, on Friday said that the state government has allocated ₹1,000 crore for the Godavari Pushkaralu 2027.

He directed officials to start the works for ‘Godavari Pushkaralu ‘ in the first week of September. He asked them to complete the tender process by the end of August.

The minister chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on ‘Godavari Pushkaralu – 2027’.

Ministers Konda Surekha, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar, Seethakka, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Vivek Venkataswamy, and Adluri Laxman Kumar, along with State Government Advisor P. Sudarshan Reddy participated in the meeting at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat.

The committee members reviewed the department-wise preparedness and the progress of arrangements, providing specific guidance to the officials.

Subsequently, Cabinet Sub-Committee Chairman Sridhar Babu ordered the appointment of special officers specifically for ‘Tier-1’ areas expected to witness heavy pilgrim crowds. He also suggested establishing dedicated command and control centers in key locations.

It was made clear that senior officials from the concerned departments must ensure the works are completed within the stipulated timeframe. They were also instructed not to compromise on quality and to conduct regular field visits to monitor the progress of the works.

Officials from the Endowments Department were advised to implement a dedicated dashboard to track work progress on a daily basis. It was emphasised that the Pushkaram event would be successful and free of inconvenience to devotees only if all departments worked in unison.

Senior officials were directed to take special initiative to ensure seamless coordination between departments.

Instructions were given to ensure proper road connectivity so that devotees arriving for the Pushkaram face no transportation disruptions; any gaps in connectivity must be identified immediately and addressed using local funds.

It was mandated that local public representatives, Collectors, Superintendents of Police (SPs), other district officials, and scholars be actively involved in the Pushkaram arrangements.

Minister Sridhar Babu suggested identifying voluntary and private organisations willing to serve the devotees well in advance.

Officials were clearly instructed to consider the advice and suggestions of the Cabinet Sub-Committee members and take appropriate action accordingly. The minister said that any negligence regarding the Pushkaram arrangements would invite strict action.