Partition would not have taken place had Narendra Modi been Prime Minister in 1947: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that had Narendra Modi been the Prime Minister of the country in 1947, the country would not have been partitioned.

Addressing an event in Lucknow to mark the horrors of the 1947 Partition, Chief Minister Adityanath remarked: “Had a person like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel been the Prime Minister in 1947, no one would have fragmented India’s unity.”

He attacked the Congress, alleging that the party’s “hunger for power” led to the Partition and the subsequent massacre.

Noting that the Partition of the country in 1947 is “one of the darkest chapters” in the history of world humanity, Adityanath said: “Punjab and Bengal were forcefully disintegrated…This shameful act was committed by the Congress, excessively eager for power, in which this country had blindly placed its trust.”

“Those people who didn’t speak at that time, as they were only focused on gaining power, are doing the same thing today as well,” he added.

Referring to the alleged atrocities over Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said: “They (Congress) were even silent on this as they were scared of losing their vote bank in India. For them, the massacre of Dalit Hindus doesn’t matter, only their vote bank matters. They have made power as their personal property and as their family heritage and will subsequently betray the country as in the past.”

Further targeting the Congress, Chief Minister Adityanath said: “Have we ever attempted to punish the culprits behind this (Partition)? They (Congress) let the infightings continue in the country, between different regions and also religions like the Hindu and the Sikhs. They kept on doing politics which weakened the nation and it had to ultimately pay the price in the form of Partition.”

He added that Indians are still paying the price in the form of terrorism and Naxalism.

Moreover, referring to the Opposition’s disapproval of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Chief Minister Adityanath said: “Nowhere the Act said that the lands of the Muslims, Congress or the Samajwadi Party would be taken away, still demonstrations against it were carried out across the country… If Samajwadi Party had been in power in Uttar Pradesh at that time, could the state ever recover from the subsequent riots?”

“The opposition to the CAA was being strengthened by the Congress and the Samajwadi Party. Therefore, they are the ones to be blamed for the 1947 Partition and the subsequent massacre. Had someone like Narendra Modi been the Prime Minister in 1947, the country would not have been partitioned,” he added.