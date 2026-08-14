Karnataka rolls back one-year ban on gutka, tobacco-based pan masala

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is contemplating withdrawing its gutka ban order within days of its implementation, following strong backlash from legislators across party lines who raised concerns about its impact on arecanut growers in several districts of the state, sources confirmed on Friday.

According to insiders, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has already directed officials to withdraw the order banning gutka in Karnataka, after legislators expressed strong opposition and highlighted the adverse impact on arecanut growers.

The issue reportedly came up for discussion at the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, where Shivakumar questioned how an order of such importance could have been issued without his knowledge. He reportedly pulled up the Health Department Secretary over the decision and sought to know why the matter had not been discussed with him before the order was issued.

Shivakumar pointed out that farmers in around seven to eight districts are heavily dependent on arecanut cultivation. Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress MLAs had met the Chief Minister and raised concerns that the gutka ban could adversely affect arecanut growers.

When legislators met him, Shivakumar reportedly said he was unaware of the decision and assured them he would address the issue. The MLAs expressed displeasure over the decision being taken without consultation.

Reacting to the development, former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai said the government needed to strike a balance between public health concerns and farmers’ interests.

“There are two matters. One is health, which must be ensured, but the interests of arecanut growers must also be protected,” Bommai said.

He pointed out that arecanut cultivation, earlier largely confined to the Malnad region, has now spread to several districts of Karnataka and is being cultivated on a large scale. Bommai warned that any unilateral decision affecting the arecanut sector could seriously impact farmers who have invested heavily in the crop.

“Farmers wait for five years for the arecanut crop. They invest throughout this period. Already, arecanut growers are facing problems. The government should provide compensation to farmers if such a decision is taken,” he said.

JD‑S MLA A. Manju said the government should be aware that any move affecting arecanut cultivation would face stiff resistance, particularly in the Malnad region.

“The Chief Minister should know that there will be stiff resistance. In the Malnad region, a large number of people are dependent on arecanut farming. The government should reverse its decision to ban gutka. If the government wants to ban arecanut, it will get a bad name,” Manju said.

He added that legislators would support any agitation by farmers against the decision and demanded that the government protect the interests of arecanut growers.

The proposed gutka ban also triggered confusion and concern among consumers. Following the announcement, people addicted to gutka were seen purchasing and storing large quantities, with some reportedly carrying gutka in gunny bags and standing in queues to buy the product.

The controversy has now put the focus on the government’s approach to gutka and tobacco products. The government is likely to decide after a high‑level meeting.