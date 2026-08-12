Karnataka bans sale & distribution of tobacco, nicotine products for 1 year; urges public to build addiction-free state

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Department of Food Safety and Drugs Administration has intensified enforcement against gutkha, pan masala and other products containing tobacco and nicotine, following a government notification prohibiting their sale and distribution across the state for one year, stated the official release by the office of the Commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Administration in Bengaluru.

The department said the notification, issued on August 10, 2026, has been issued in the interest of public health and will remain in force for one year from the date of issuance.

Under the notification, the manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco and/or nicotine have been prohibited across Karnataka. The restrictions also cover other products marketed separately but containing tobacco or nicotine in the final product.

Products that are packaged or sold separately in a manner that facilitates their mixing by consumers are also covered under the prohibition, the department said.

The Food Safety Division is conducting special inspection and enforcement operations across the state under the leadership of Food Safety Officers to check the manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of prohibited tobacco and nicotine products.

The action has been initiated under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, read with Regulation 2.3.4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011.

The department said stringent enforcement measures would be undertaken to prevent the circulation of products prohibited under the notification.

The Commissioner of the Department of Food Safety and Drugs Administration appealed to members of the public to inform the authorities if they come across the manufacture, sale or distribution of prohibited tobacco and nicotine products.

The department also sought public cooperation in its efforts to curb the availability of such products and promote a “healthy and addiction-free Karnataka.”

“The Department of Food Safety and Drugs Administration appeals to the public to inform the concerned authorities if they come across the manufacture, sale or distribution of prohibited tobacco and nicotine products and to extend their cooperation in building a healthy and addiction-free Karnataka,” the statement said.

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