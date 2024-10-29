Musi Project Work to Begin Again: Key Details from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced that work on the Musi Project will commence on November 1. The initial phase of the restoration plan will focus on the development of Bapughat.

In this first phase, work will be carried out from Gundipet to Bapughat, where the world’s largest statue of Gandhi will be installed. Additionally, a cable bridge and barrage will be constructed. He noted that water will be directed from Miralam Sagar to Osman Sagar at a cost of ₹7 billion, which will later be sent to Himayat Sagar.

Tenders for the trunk line will be invited next month, and the water at Bapughat will be treated at the sewage treatment plant (STP) before being released into the Musi. Tenders for the STP will also be requested in the next 15 days.

The Chief Minister stated that Musi will be developed as a new city, with a consultancy agreement for the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) being signed for ₹1.41 billion. The report is expected to be completed within three months.

Musi is planned to be developed with an eco-friendly and vegetarian concept, featuring recreational centers, an international university, and a Gandhi Ideology Center. The Chief Minister mentioned plans to establish a market along the Musi River from 7 PM to 7 AM.

He emphasized that he would first prepare a vision and then persuade the public. Additionally, he announced plans for a padyatra from Vodapally to Vikarabad to gather support from the residents of Musi. He urged KTR, Harish Rao, and Etala Rajender to communicate their expectations regarding the Musi Project.