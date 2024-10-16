Musi River Project: Over 10,000 Buildings Set for Demolition Beyond Buffer Zone?

Hyderabad: The ambitious Musi River beautification project in Hyderabad has captured significant attention due to its vast scale and extensive area coverage. The project, envisioned under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, will span one kilometer on both sides of the Musi River. It aims to transform the region with expressways, walkways, cycling tracks, parks, plazas, and globally-inspired architectural landmarks. The project’s estimated cost of ₹1.5 lakh crore has sparked both excitement and concern.

In a recent meeting with public organizations, the Telangana Congress government laid out detailed plans for the project, which will cover 110 square kilometers on both sides of the Musi River. The aim is to develop a world-class growth center, with land acquisition and rehabilitation being crucial components, as explained in the presentation.

However, several issues have cast doubts over the project. Although the government has yet to make a clear announcement regarding the extent of land acquisition, estimates suggest that over 10,000 buildings may be demolished along the riverbed and buffer zone. The state’s goal is to clear the area for the project, but the lack of transparency has fueled public skepticism.

The estimated project cost of ₹1.5 lakh crore is also under scrutiny, with discrepancies arising between the official tender document, which mentions ₹58,000 crore, and the government’s public announcement of a much larger figure. Moreover, loans are expected to be secured from major financial institutions such as the World Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and the National Development Bank (NDB).

Concerns over the project’s implementation and transparency have deepened with allegations that the initial tenders were canceled to favor a particular consultancy firm, Mainhardt Consortium, for master planning responsibilities. This has triggered criticism, with claims that the government is withholding information and misleading the public.

In summary, while the Musi River beautification project promises to reshape Hyderabad, uncertainties around land acquisition, resettlement, and financial management have raised serious concerns among public organizations and affected communities.