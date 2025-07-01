Hyderabad: GHMC to Widen Road from NH65 to Ameenpur to Ease Traffic and Support Rapid Growth

Hyderabad: In response to the rapid urban development in Ameenpur, including a rise in high-rise buildings, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced a road widening project to enhance connectivity between NH65 and Ameenpur. The 2.7-km stretch will be developed at a cost of ₹45 crore under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) project.

Boost to Traffic Flow and Connectivity

The project aims to significantly ease traffic congestion and improve travel time between NH65 and the increasingly crowded Ameenpur locality. GHMC officials noted that this road will also function as an alternate route to ORR Exit No. 4, making it a key connector in the area’s road network.

Ameenpur’s Urban Expansion Driving Demand

Ameenpur, once a quiet locality, has been undergoing rapid transformation. With factories, villages, and apartment complexes now surrounding the area, the locality has become a hotspot for new residential and commercial projects. The sharp rise in construction activity, especially high-rise structures, has put a strain on the current infrastructure.

Ameenpur Lake: A Biodiversity Heritage Site Under Pressure

One of the highlights of the area is Ameenpur Lake, India’s first urban water body to be declared a biodiversity heritage site, primarily known for its rich birdlife. The lake draws nature lovers, birdwatchers, and researchers from far and wide. However, with urban sprawl closing in, preserving access while ensuring environmental sensitivity is becoming increasingly important.

GHMC’s Vision for Sustainable Urban Growth

“With Ameenpur’s growing popularity and population, there is a critical need to upgrade infrastructure. Widening the direct link from NH65 will accommodate future traffic and ensure seamless connectivity,” said a GHMC official. The project reflects GHMC’s vision to balance urban development with accessibility and environmental considerations.