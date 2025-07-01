Hyderabad Weather Update: Monsoon Showers Return After Weeks of Dry Spell

Hyderabad: After nearly a month-long dry spell, the southwest monsoon has revived in Hyderabad and surrounding districts, bringing much-needed moderate rainfall on Monday night. Several parts of Telangana also experienced steady showers, influenced by a developing Low-Pressure Area (LPA).

City Sees Moderate Showers Across Multiple Areas

The Telangana Development Planning Society (TSDPS) reported rainfall between 15 mm and 27 mm across various locations in Hyderabad — a range classified as moderate rainfall.

The highest rainfall recorded in the city was:

BHEL Factory, Ramachandrapuram – 27.3 mm

– 27.3 mm Tolichowki, Karwan – 26.4 mm

– 26.4 mm Musheerabad (MCH Building) – 24.8 mm

– 24.8 mm Mahadevpura, Gajularamaram (Quthbullapur) – 25.5 mm

– 25.5 mm Jubilee Hills, Shaikpet – 24.5 mm

Telangana Districts Drenched in Fresh Showers

Outside Hyderabad, several districts reported significant rainfall. The standout figures include:

Wargal, Siddipet – 63.3 mm (highest in state)

– 63.3 mm (highest in state) Dandepally, Mancherial – 61.5 mm

– 61.5 mm Gummadidala, Sangareddy – 58.8 mm

– 58.8 mm Bandamadharam, Medchal-Malkajgiri – 56.3 mm

– 56.3 mm Islampur (Tupran mandal), Medak – 51.3 mm

– 51.3 mm Andol, Sangareddy – 51 mm

– 51 mm Thungathurthi, Suryapet – 50 mm

Rain Relief for Parched Lands

This rainfall comes as a welcome relief for both urban and rural areas in Telangana, which had been grappling with dry conditions since early June. The showers are expected to boost agricultural activity and provide some respite from the heat, especially in northern Telangana.