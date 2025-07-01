Telangana Weather Report: Red Alert Issued as Heavy Rains Set to Lash North and East Districts
Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert as a Low-Pressure Area (LPA) continues to influence weather patterns across Telangana. Over the next three days, the state is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, particularly in the northern and eastern districts.
Red Zone: North and East Telangana to Witness Intense Rainfall
Districts marked in red are expected to face frequent and intense spells of heavy rain. The warning is especially relevant for areas like Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem. These regions may experience localized flooding, waterlogging, and disruption in transport.
Blue Zone: Moderate to Heavy Evening Rains Likely
Areas in blue will see moderate to heavy rainfall, primarily during evening to night hours over the next three days. Citizens in these areas are advised to remain cautious during peak hours of rain, especially if commuting at night.
Green Zone: Light to Moderate Rains Expected
Districts marked in green will receive light to moderate rains consistently throughout the next three days. While not alarming, the rains may still impact local travel and daily routines.
Hyderabad Forecast: Overcast Skies and Evening Rains
The city of Hyderabad is set to experience moderate spells of rainfall from evening to night today. Daytime conditions will remain cloudy with light drizzles, creating a cool but damp atmosphere. Commuters are advised to carry umbrellas and plan travel accordingly.
Advisory to Residents
Authorities are urging residents across Telangana to:
- Avoid venturing into low-lying or waterlogged areas
- Stay updated with local weather alerts
- Follow traffic and civic advisories
- Prepare for temporary disruptions in electricity and transport in affected zones