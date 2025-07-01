New Ration Cards to Be Distributed in Telangana from July 14: CM Revanth Reddy to Launch the Initiative

In a much-awaited move, the Telangana government is all set to distribute new ration cards to eligible applicants across the state. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will officially launch the distribution program on July 14, bringing relief to thousands of families who have been waiting for years.

Over 2 Lakh Beneficiaries to Receive New Ration Cards

According to official sources, over 2 lakh new ration cards will be issued during this first phase. The list of eligible beneficiaries has already been finalized after thorough verification of the applications received through MeeSeva centers and the recent Praja Palana program.

First Major Ration Card Distribution in Years

This marks a significant step, as no new ration cards had been issued in the state for several years. Following the formation of the Congress-led government, a cabinet sub-committee was formed to formulate the criteria and procedures for issuing new ration cards.

The state government had also invited applications to add family members to existing cards and ensured that all requests were filtered through strict eligibility checks.

Telangana to Introduce Smart Ration Cards

In a modernization effort, the government is planning to issue Smart Ration Cards this time. CM Revanth Reddy had earlier announced this move in a public meeting, stating that the cards would feature barcodes for easy access and advanced digital features.

Sources reveal that the smart cards will resemble ATM cards in size and design. One side of the card will feature a photograph of CM Revanth Reddy and the Civil Supplies Minister, while the center will display the Telangana government logo.

What to Expect from the Smart Card Rollout?

The final design has reportedly been approved and is expected to be unveiled soon. The card aims to make transactions smoother, reduce fraud, and improve transparency in the Public Distribution System (PDS).