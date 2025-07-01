Is Gautam Gambhir a Good Coach? Panesar Raises Concerns Ahead of 2nd Test

New Delhi: Former England spinner Monty Panesar has raised critical questions about Gautam Gambhir’s coaching abilities, especially in transforming India’s bowling unit, ahead of the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Edgbaston starting July 2.

India Looks to Bounce Back After Shock Defeat

After losing the first Test despite five Indian batters scoring centuries, Panesar emphasized that the loss highlighted weak bowling choices. “When India were 400 plus, they should have won the match,” said Panesar, stressing that the ability to take 20 wickets remains India’s biggest challenge.

Bowling, Not Batting, is India’s Weak Link

Panesar remarked, “If Gambhir can create a strong batting unit, he must now prove he can build a bowling lineup that can win Tests abroad.” He added that Gambhir’s future as a Test coach hinges on how he addresses India’s bowling woes, especially on foreign soil.

BCCI Might Reassess Gambhir’s Tenure Based on Test Results

Since Gambhir replaced Rahul Dravid, India has won just 3 of 11 Tests, including a 1-3 loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Panesar warned that the BCCI may evaluate Gambhir’s performance Test by Test, especially if bowling continues to cost India matches.

Edgbaston Pitch Could Favor Indian Spinners

Panesar predicts a dry, turning wicket at Edgbaston, advising India to bring in a frontline spinner like Kuldeep Yadav or Washington Sundar. “Prasidh Krishna bowls too short, Bumrah may be rested. Ashdeep Singh and Siraj should be considered along with a spinner,” he added.

India Must Prioritize Taking 20 Wickets

Panesar concluded by stressing the need for an aggressive bowling lineup: “India needs an attack that can take 20 wickets. That’s how you win Tests. It’s time for Gambhir to show if he can build that.”