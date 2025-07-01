Renowned Hypnotist and Psychologist BV Pattabhiram Passes Away at 75

Hyderabad: Renowned hypnotist, magician, and personality development expert Dr. BV Pattabhiram passed away on Monday night following a heart episode at his residence in Hyderabad. He was 75 years old.

A Multifaceted Personality

Dr. Pattabhiram was a well-known figure in the fields of psychology, hypnosis, and personality development. Over the decades, he gained national and international recognition through his workshops and training sessions conducted across India and abroad — including the US, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and several Arab countries.

Contribution to Personality Development

With a strong foundation in psychology and philosophy, Dr. Pattabhiram helped thousands of people overcome fear, stress, and mental blocks through his guidance. His teachings inspired many to build confidence and chase success. His audiotapes on memory, relaxation, self-confidence, and psychosomatic issues remain popular among his followers even today.

Academic and Professional Achievements

He held a postgraduate degree in Psychology and Philosophy and also earned a PG Diploma in Guidance and Counselling. He completed his PhD from Osmania University with a thesis titled “Yoga and Hypnotism – A Pragmatic Approach.”

In 1983, he was conferred an Honorary Doctorate by the University of Florida for his work in hypnosis. He also received honorary citizenships from the mayors of Nashville and New Orleans in the US.

India’s First Magic School Founder

Dr. Pattabhiram was also the founder of India’s first Magic School, which was recognized by the Limca Book of Records. As an illusionist, he brought magic into the realm of personal transformation, using it to inspire and teach rather than merely entertain.

A Legacy That Lives On

BV Pattabhiram’s contributions in the fields of hypnosis, education, and mental wellness have left a lasting legacy. His work continues to influence psychologists, trainers, and students across the country. He will be remembered as a pioneer who made science, art, and psychology accessible to all.