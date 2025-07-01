CM Revanth Reddy Announces ₹1 Crore Ex Gratia for Pashamylaram Blast Victims’ Families

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced a compensation of ₹1 crore each for the families of those killed in the Pashamylaram reactor blast. He also declared ₹10 lakh for those who suffered permanent disabilities and ₹5 lakh for the injured.

CM Visits Blast Site, Reviews Situation with Ministers

Accompanied by Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Labour Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy, the Chief Minister visited the blast site to assess the situation. He also announced an immediate relief of ₹1 lakh for the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured, stating that this was not compensation, but urgent financial assistance to help families manage initial expenses.

36 Dead, 143 Workers Present During Blast

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister said 36 deaths were reported so far. At the time of the explosion, 143 workers were on duty at the chemical factory, and 58 have been identified as of now. Most of the deceased workers hailed from Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh.

Government to Bear Medical Costs, Provide Educational Support

The Chief Minister instructed health officials to provide the best possible treatment to the injured. He assured that the State government would bear the full medical expenses. He also announced that children of the deceased would be admitted to government residential schools for their continued education.

Committee Formed to Monitor Relief Measures

A high-level committee headed by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao has been formed to monitor and coordinate all relief and rehabilitation efforts. The committee is expected to work closely with various departments to ensure swift support to affected families.

Demand for Accountability and Safety Review

Revanth Reddy questioned the Factories Department regarding their inspection protocols at the unit. “Strict action will be taken against those found responsible,” he warned. He directed officials to prepare a comprehensive report on the incident with the help of experts from various sectors, avoiding assumptions and focusing on factual safety lapses.

Call for Coordinated Rescue and Relief Operations

Emphasizing the complexity of the rescue mission, the Chief Minister instructed all line departments to coordinate efforts efficiently. “Locating bodies, removing debris — these are sensitive tasks and must be handled with the utmost care,” he stated.

Sridhar Babu Slams Absence of Factory Management

Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu expressed strong disapproval over the absence of the company’s top management during the inspection. Confronting the representatives at the site, he said, “This is a fatal incident, and your top management is missing. If they’re too busy, why run such hazardous factories at all?”