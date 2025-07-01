Telangana’s Worst Industrial Disaster: Death Toll in Sangareddy Blast Rises to 45

Sangareddy: The death toll in the tragic explosion at Sigachi Chloro Chemical Pvt. Ltd. in Sangareddy district rose to 45 overnight, making it possibly the worst industrial accident in Telangana’s history.

Rescue Operations Continue Through the Night

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), HYDRAA, and the Telangana Fire Disaster Response Department worked relentlessly through the night in search of survivors. Authorities fear that more workers might still be trapped under the debris of the collapsed building.

Over 35 Injured, 10 in Critical Condition

As many as 35 injured persons are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals. According to doctors, 10 of them are in critical condition, raising further concerns over the final death toll.

Also Read: Telangana Pharma Factory Blast Death Toll Reaches 36, More Bodies Feared

Panic as Families Gathered at the Site

Many employees and their family members had gathered near the factory after hearing of the blast. Tragically, a portion of the building collapsed, further endangering lives. The sudden collapse worsened the scale of the disaster and complicated rescue operations.

Bodies Shifted to Patancheru for Postmortem

The recovered bodies were shifted to the government hospital in Patancheru for postmortem procedures. The state government arranged ambulances to transport the bodies to their respective native places, offering logistical support to the grieving families.

Telangana’s Deadliest Industrial Mishap

Authorities and officials believe this could be the biggest-ever industrial tragedy in the state. Investigations are expected to be launched into the cause of the explosion, including safety lapses and negligence by the factory management.