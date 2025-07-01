Telangana Pharma Factory Blast Death Toll Reaches 36, More Bodies Feared

Hyderabad: The death toll from the devastating explosion at a pharmaceutical factory in Pashamylaram near Hyderabad has climbed to 36, making it one of the worst industrial disasters in Telangana’s history.

Explosion at Sigachi Industries Leaves Dozens Dead and Injured

The blast occurred on Monday morning at Sigachi Industries Limited, located in the Pashamylaram industrial area of Sangareddy district, approximately 50 km from Hyderabad. A powerful explosion in the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) drying unit caused a massive fire and the collapse of a three-storey building.

More than 108 workers were present in the facility at the time. Over 30 workers sustained injuries, with several in critical condition. The explosion was reportedly heard up to 5 kilometers away.

Rescue Teams Recover Bodies From Debris

Rescue efforts have been ongoing, with personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), and local police working around the clock to remove debris and search for survivors.

Officials say the death toll may rise further as more bodies are recovered. The force of the explosion was so intense that some victims were flung meters away or charred beyond recognition, necessitating DNA tests for identification.

Migrant Workers Among the Worst Affected

The majority of the victims were migrant laborers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha, highlighting serious concerns about worker safety in industrial zones. So far, four of the deceased have been identified: Jaganmohan, Ram Singh, Shashibhushan Kumar, and Laganjeet.

High-Powered Committee to Investigate Cause of Blast

In response to the tragedy, the Telangana state government has formed a high-level committee to probe the incident and recommend safety reforms. The committee includes:

Chief Secretary

Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management)

Principal Secretary (Labour)

Principal Secretary (Health)

Additional DGP (Fire Services)

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the panel will examine the underlying causes and propose measures to prevent future industrial accidents.

Top Leaders Visit Site, CM to Follow

Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha and Labour Minister G. Vivek visited the site on Tuesday morning. Director General of Police Jitender also arrived to oversee rescue operations.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is expected to visit the accident site later today and will meet with injured victims at the government hospital.