Bangladesh to Hold Elections Early Next Year, Confirms Chief Advisor Yunus

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s interim Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus confirmed that general elections will be held in early 2026, during a recent phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The two leaders discussed a wide range of issues including democratic transition, political reforms, and Rohingya refugee aid.

Yunus Seeks US Support for Democratic Transition

Chief Advisor Yunus emphasized the importance of US support in ensuring a smooth democratic transition. “The Election Commission is working hard to reorganize the electoral system, which was destroyed by the previous government. Our young people will vote for the first time in their lives,” he stated on X (formerly Twitter).

Yunus assured Secretary Rubio that the ongoing dialogue between the interim government and political parties would lead to essential reforms of Bangladesh’s political framework.

US Welcomes Bangladesh’s Reform Agenda

In a 15-minute conversation described as “warm, cordial, and constructive,” Secretary Rubio expressed strong US support for Bangladesh’s reform plans and its commitment to holding elections early next year.

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce added, “The Secretary and Chief Advisor affirmed their shared commitment to deepening economic ties and enhancing security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.”

Focus on Rohingya Crisis and Regional Stability

Yunus thanked Washington for its continued humanitarian support for Rohingya refugees, noting, “The prospect for a viable solution and repatriation of Rohingyas back to Myanmar is now better than ever before.”

The leaders also touched on broader geopolitical concerns, including maintaining peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific and strengthening Bangladesh’s relationships with its neighbors.

Yunus Invites Rubio to Visit Bangladesh

In a symbolic gesture, Yunus invited Secretary Rubio to visit Bangladesh ahead of the elections, saying such a visit would “inspire our young people” and demonstrate international support for a democratic process.

International Community Calls for Inclusive, Credible Elections

Yunus’ assurances come amid increasing international pressure for Bangladesh to restore its democratic order. Recently, UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk expressed concern over controversial legislative amendments allowing the banning of political parties and organizations.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the interim government to create an inclusive environment for elections, emphasizing the inclusion of youth, women, and minority voices.

The European Union’s Ambassador to Bangladesh, Michael Miller, echoed similar sentiments, expressing hope for a free, fair, and credible electoral process.