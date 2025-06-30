Konda Murali’s Controversial Remarks Stir Political Storm in Warangal Congress

Warangal: Telangana Congress politics have been shaken by controversial statements made by senior leader Konda Murali during an Arya Vaishya Sangha event in Warangal. The remarks have sparked protests among leaders of the joint Warangal district and triggered disciplinary action by the party’s high command.

Konda Murali’s Statements Spark Controversy in Warangal

At the Arya Vaishya Sangha programme, Konda Murali made several bold claims, including spending Rs 70 crore in the last elections and owning 500 acres of land. He also mentioned selling 16 acres to fund his political campaigns and asserted that his main political competition is with upper-class opponents.

Also Read: Chemical Plant Blast in Sangareddy Claims 10 Lives; BRS Seeks Urgent Action

He said, “I don’t need anyone’s money even though Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari is saying as a witness. I didn’t bother anyone, and I am not afraid of anyone.” These remarks have stirred unease among Congress leaders and activists in the region.

Warangal Congress Leaders Protest and File Complaint

Following Murali’s statements, MLAs, MPs, and MLCs from the joint Warangal district protested against the political conduct of Konda Murali and his wife, Minister Konda Surekha. A formal complaint was lodged with the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) high command.

Konda Murali appeared before the PCC disciplinary committee at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, accompanied by a large group of supporters. He submitted a detailed six-page explanation letter to the disciplinary committee chairman, Mallu Ravi.

Konda Murali’s Explanation and Political Stand

After presenting his explanation, Murali said, “I have respect for Congress leaders. Don’t take comments on some leaders seriously. Everyone knows whether I am strong or weak. I have only asked the activists to be taken care of.” He further expressed support for Revanth Reddy to become Chief Minister again and reaffirmed his commitment to working for the welfare of BC communities for over 40 years.