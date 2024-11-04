HYDRA Intensifies Efforts to Identify Buffer Zone Around Himayat Sagar

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) has shifted its focus to Himayat Sagar as part of its initiative to combat encroachment on water bodies in the city. Efforts have been ramped up to demarcate the buffer zone around Himayat Sagar, ensuring the protection of this vital resource.

To facilitate this process, HYDRA plans to conduct a comprehensive survey utilizing records from the National Remote Sensing Agency and the Survey of India. This survey aims to assess the condition of Himayat Sagar from 2010 to 2024, providing critical insights into the ecological and environmental changes affecting the area over the years.

Following the completion of the Himayat Sagar survey, HYDRA intends to initiate similar operations at Osman Sagar. In the second phase of this project, HYDRA has set its sights on surveying 549 ponds located along the Outer Ring Road. Preliminary notifications have already been issued for 411 of these ponds, aimed at identifying their respective buffer zones.

In addition to these efforts, a detailed plan is being developed for the geo-tagging of each pond. This initiative is expected to enhance the monitoring and management of these water bodies, ensuring their preservation and protection against illegal encroachments.

The actions taken by HYDRA come in response to growing concerns about the impact of urbanization on Hyderabad’s water bodies. As the city continues to expand, safeguarding these crucial ecological zones has become imperative. The identification of buffer zones is seen as a critical step in maintaining the ecological balance and preventing further degradation of these vital resources.

As part of its commitment to sustainable development, HYDRA aims to involve local communities in the conservation efforts, raising awareness about the importance of protecting water bodies and promoting responsible land use practices.

By reinforcing regulations and actively monitoring these areas, HYDRA hopes to mitigate the risks posed by encroachments and ensure the longevity of Hyderabad’s water resources for future generations.