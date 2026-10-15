17 children, one teacher killed after school’s roof collapses in Pakistan’s Peshawar

Islamabad: At least 17 children and one female teacher were killed and more than 30 others injured after the roof of a private school collapsed in Pakistan’s Peshawar on Thursday, local media reported.

Lady Reading Hospital spokesperson Muhammad Asim confirmed the casualties and said that an emergency has been declared at the hospital, leading Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported.

He said that the injured were undergoing medical treatment, with some in critical condition.

Asim further mentioned that all the children were aged 13 years and below.

Upon receiving the information, ambulances and disaster response vehicles reached the site of the incident and launched a rescue operation.

Rescue 1122 ambulances provided first aid to over eight injured children before taking them to hospital. The rescue operation was being conducted at the site to find more people trapped under the rubble, with fears that the death toll could increase, The Express Tribune reported.

Reports suggest that roof and building collapses are a recurring problem in Pakistan, where weak safety enforcement and substandard construction materials have repeatedly contributed to such tragedies.

In August, a couple was killed, and their daughters were injured after the roof of their house collapsed in Islamabad after three days of heavy rainfall, another Pakistani daily Dawn reported.

Earlier in June, as many as 14 children were killed after the roof of a private tuition centre in the Kahna area of Pakistan’s Lahore.

The incident took place less than two months after four children were killed and 20 people were injured after the roof of a classroom at a private school collapsed in Dera Ghazi Khan city of Pakistan’s Punjab, Dawn reported.

In a separate incident in June, a labourer was killed, and three others were injured after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in Khawaspur locality of Gujrat in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

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