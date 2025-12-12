19-Minute Viral Video Part 2 Warning: Police Confirms Clip Is Fake and AI-Generated

Munsif News 24×7 reports that the controversy surrounding the so-called 19-minute viral video part 2 continues to escalate, prompting an urgent advisory from the police. After a leaked MMS allegedly involving influencers Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali went viral, cybercriminals began circulating fake, AI-generated videos while falsely claiming that “part 2” or “part 3” had been released. Police have now confirmed that these circulating clips are not real and warned the public against interacting with them.

19-minute viral video part 2: Haryana Police: Viral Clip Is Artificially Created

Officials clarified that the 19-minute viral video part 2 currently shared across social media platforms is entirely AI-generated.

Cyber Cell representative Amit Yadav stated that:

The 19-minute 34-second clip is not authentic

No new “parts” of the alleged MMS exist

Criminals are misusing user curiosity to spread harmful and misleading content

He explained that such fabricated videos attract high engagement because they target trending searches like “19-minute video,” “19 minutes 34 seconds clip,” and “new viral MMS.” Clicking such links can expose users to:

Scams and phishing websites

Malware downloads

Attempts to steal personal data

Also Read: ‘Instagram Viral 19-Minute Video’ Takes Over Google Searches — But Here’s What Really Happens When You Look for It

Police highlighted that cybercriminals are now deploying advanced artificial intelligence tools to create realistic-looking videos.

Officials mentioned that content verification platforms such as Sightengine can help users detect manipulation but stressed that it is safer to avoid interacting with such content altogether.

Legal Consequences for Sharing Obscene or Fake MMS Clips

Authorities have reminded the public that engaging with explicit or doctored videos—whether real or AI-generated—can result in strict legal action.

Relevant laws include:

Section 67 of the IT Act :

Publishing or transmitting obscene material

: Publishing or transmitting obscene material Punishment: Up to 3 years imprisonment + ₹5 lakh fine

+ Section 67A of the IT Act :

Sharing sexually explicit content

: Sharing sexually explicit content Punishment: Up to 5 years imprisonment + ₹10 lakh fine (higher for repeat offenders)

+ (higher for repeat offenders) IPC Sections 292, 293 & 354C

Address obscenity, circulation of explicit material, and privacy violations

The police emphasised that even saving, forwarding, or downloading such videos can lead to criminal charges.

Police Advisory: Do Not Click, Do Not Share

The public has been urged to stay away from any links or messages referencing:

“19-minute viral video part 2”

“19 minutes 34 seconds footage”

“viral MMS leaked video”

Misleading tags such as “bache ka viral video”

Citizens have been asked to simply scroll past, avoid clicking unknown links, and report suspicious content to cyber authorities.

The misinformation surrounding the 19-minute viral video part 2 highlights how quickly AI-generated content can fuel panic and exploitation. Police have made it clear that the clip is fake, potentially dangerous, and illegal to share. Users are advised to protect their safety and avoid any engagement with such misleading materials.

Follow MunsifNews24x7 for more Information.