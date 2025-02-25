1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Former Congress Leader Sajjan Kumar Gets Life Sentence

New Delhi: Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar has been sentenced to life imprisonment for his involvement in the brutal murders of a father and son during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The sentencing, handed down by a special court on Tuesday, follows his conviction for inciting mob violence in Delhi’s Saraswati Vihar.

Kumar’s actions were part of the widespread violence that broke out following the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984. The violence led to the systematic targeting and killing of Sikh individuals across India, particularly in Delhi.

Sajjan Kumar Convicted for Inciting 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots

On February 12, 2025, the special court convicted Sajjan Kumar for his role in orchestrating the murder of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984. The two victims were killed by a violent mob in retaliation for Gandhi’s assassination. The court had earlier sought a psychiatric and psychological evaluation report of Kumar, as per the Supreme Court’s order in capital punishment cases. The verdict has drawn mixed reactions, with some calling for a death penalty.

Court’s Decision and Public Reaction

While life imprisonment is the minimum sentence for murder, many in the Sikh community, including Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) General Secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon, expressed dissatisfaction with the court’s decision. Kahlon noted, “We are upset that someone like Sajjan Kumar was not given the death penalty. If he had received a death sentence, it would have been better and we would have felt more satisfied.”

Sikh leader Gurlad Singh also voiced his disappointment, stating that nothing less than the death penalty would be acceptable. “We will appeal to the government to go to a higher court and push for the death penalty for Sajjan Kumar,” Singh said.

The 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots and Their Aftermath

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots were ignited following the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards. This tragic event triggered an outbreak of violence against Sikhs, particularly in Delhi, where mobs looted and set fire to Sikh homes, businesses, and Gurdwaras, leading to widespread killings. The Nanavati Commission, tasked with investigating the violence, reported that 2,733 people were killed during the riots. However, most cases resulted in acquittals, and only 28 cases led to convictions.

Sajjan Kumar, a prominent Congress leader at the time, was found to have led and instigated the mob that killed the father-son duo. Senior advocate HS Phoolka, representing the complainant in the case, argued that Kumar’s actions constituted crimes against humanity and genocide. Phoolka emphasized that a death sentence was warranted for someone who instigated such cold-blooded murders.

Previous Convictions of Sajjan Kumar

In addition to this case, Sajjan Kumar has already been convicted in connection with the deaths of five people in the Raj Nagar area of Delhi during the same riots. These convictions, along with the new sentence, have added to the longstanding public outcry over the lack of accountability for those responsible for the 1984 violence.

The ongoing appeals process and the eventual legal outcomes for Kumar remain to be seen, with the possibility of further proceedings at higher courts.

Call for Justice and Accountability

While justice has been served to some extent, many in the Sikh community believe that more needs to be done to ensure accountability for those responsible for the mass killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The pursuit of justice for the victims continues to be a significant issue for the community and the nation at large.

