20 killed in 24 hours in Pakistan, monsoon toll touches 215

Islamabad: As many as 20 people were killed in monsoon-related incidents in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 215 till now, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported.

A total of 43 people were reported to have suffered injuries in the last 24 hours due to rain-triggered accidents and floods, while the number of those hurt in the monsoon season that started in July, went up to 405, the NDMA said in a report, Xinhua news agency reported.

The dead included 108 children and 32 women, Xinhua reported

The eastern Punjab province was the worst affected with 86 deaths, followed by the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area and the southern Sindh provinces with 65 and 37 deaths, respectively.

It added that 18 people were killed in the southwestern Balochistan province, five were killed in the Pakistan-controlled Kashmir and four died in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region.

The NDMA also said that 448 heads of livestock have perished, while 2,575 houses and 31 bridges were damaged during the monsoon season in the country.

A fresh wet spell of moderate intensity with isolated incidents of heavy rainfall is expected in the next 48 hours over the upper catchments of rivers Kabul, Indus and Jhelum in the country, according to the report.

A total of 86 camps for medical service and relief have been set up by the government, where 4,102 people have got treatment or help till now, it said.

The monsoon season runs through September in the South Asian country.