Mancherial Tragedy: 22-Year-Old Drowns in Godavari While Taking a Holy Dip

Hajipur: A tragic incident unfolded near Mulkalla village in Hajipur mandal, where a 22-year-old youth drowned in the Godavari River while performing a holy dip on Sunday. The victim, identified as Usikamalla Sravan from Mancherial town, was accompanied by his father at the time of the unfortunate accident.

Incident Details: Holy Ritual Turns Tragic

According to Hajipur Sub-Inspector G Naresh, Usikamalla Sravan ventured into the Godavari River for a ritual dip, a common practice among devotees, but unknowingly stepped into a deep spot where he lost control and was unable to stay afloat.

His father, who was standing on the riverbank washing clothes, witnessed the incident and immediately rushed to rescue his son. Despite his desperate efforts, he was unable to save Sravan, who was quickly pulled under by the river’s strong currents.

Realizing the severity of the situation, Sravan’s father alerted the police, following which local authorities arrived at the scene to initiate search operations for the missing body.

Police and Rescue Efforts Underway

Upon receiving the distress call, Hajipur police rushed to the location and began efforts to trace the body. Authorities have sought assistance from local swimmers and rescue teams to conduct a thorough search in the river.

Sub-Inspector G Naresh emphasized the need for caution while taking holy dips, as certain sections of the Godavari River have unpredictable depths and strong undercurrents, making them particularly hazardous.

Growing Concerns Over River Safety

This unfortunate drowning case highlights ongoing safety concerns regarding devotees and locals venturing into deep waters for religious rituals. Experts suggest the following measures to prevent such tragedies in the future:

🔹 Warning Signboards: Authorities should install clear signboards indicating dangerous water levels and deep zones along riverbanks.

🔹 Trained Lifeguards: Deploying trained rescue personnel or lifeguards at popular bathing spots could help in preventing such mishaps.

🔹 Public Awareness Campaigns: Educating devotees and local villagers about water safety precautions can significantly reduce drowning incidents.

🔹 Designated Safe Bathing Areas: The government should allocate specific zones for ritualistic bathing that have moderate depths and low risk of accidents.

Community Reactions and Grief Over the Loss

The tragic incident has left Sravan’s family and the local community in deep grief. Residents of Mancherial town and Mulkalla village expressed their sorrow, urging the administration to take preventive measures to avoid similar accidents in the future.

“We often see people drowning in the Godavari River, especially during festival times or religious rituals. Authorities should take steps to ensure safety measures are in place,” said a local villager.